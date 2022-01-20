Barclays PLC Acquires 20,259 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,646 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

