Barclays PLC Acquires 291,681 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 779.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,681 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

