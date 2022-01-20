Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.13. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.