Barclays PLC Buys 71,682 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.77.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLAB stock opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.65.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

