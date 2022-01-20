Barclays PLC Buys 91,717 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

