Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

