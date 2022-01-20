Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

NYSE:FTS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

