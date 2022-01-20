Barclays PLC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Popular worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

