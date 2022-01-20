Barclays PLC Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after acquiring an additional 185,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after acquiring an additional 405,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,007,000 after acquiring an additional 472,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

