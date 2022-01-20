Barclays PLC Has $10.38 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Barclays PLC cut its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,823 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of DCP Midstream worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,911,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,342,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,079,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCP shares. Mizuho raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

