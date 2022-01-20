Barclays PLC Has $10.47 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 164,276 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.43% of Cheesecake Factory worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.86. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 281.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

