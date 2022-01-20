Barclays PLC Has $11.11 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.32% of LGI Homes worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 111,705 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

