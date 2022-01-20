Barclays PLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,015 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,927,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

