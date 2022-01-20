Barclays PLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 452,242 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,694,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,731,000 after buying an additional 1,101,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of SU stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

