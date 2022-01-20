Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10,445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

