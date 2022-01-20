Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Life Storage worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 57.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

Shares of LSI opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.