Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $123.36. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

