Barclays PLC Sells 113,229 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 461,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,066,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,698,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 715.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

