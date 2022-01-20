Barclays PLC Sells 21,962 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Bank OZK worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $1,698,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

