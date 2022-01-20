Barclays PLC Sells 32,090 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $107.29 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.21.

