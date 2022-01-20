Barclays PLC Trims Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,572 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.