Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.