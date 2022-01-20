Barclays Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €113.00 ($128.41) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.40 ($103.86).

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €1.14 ($1.30) during trading on Thursday, reaching €56.42 ($64.11). 1,230,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.72. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

