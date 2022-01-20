Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 67,385,345 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

