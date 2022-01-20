Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.76.

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, November 5th. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.