Base Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,436.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $451,441.14 and $30,436.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol's total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

