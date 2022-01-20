Basid Coin (BASID) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $476,143.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

