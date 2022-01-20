BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Shares Down 0.6%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €38.10 ($43.30) and last traded at €38.30 ($43.52). Approximately 3,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.55 ($43.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

