BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $171.25

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171.25 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 171.60 ($2.34), with a volume of 1160035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.40 ($2.39).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 195.14.

In other news, insider Kate Bolsover sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.69), for a total value of £6,138.52 ($8,375.66). Also, insider Josephine Dixon sold 7,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £15,232.68 ($20,784.12).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

