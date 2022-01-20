BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.70

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 52934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBTV. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$77.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

