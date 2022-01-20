Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,909 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,835. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $131.77 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

