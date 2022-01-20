Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00192879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00406733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00069265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.