Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0081

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $315,633.42 and $14,628.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00049305 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

