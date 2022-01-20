Beetle Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,345.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $32,563.50 and $7,345.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

