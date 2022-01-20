Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($96.59) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

