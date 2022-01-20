Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.
Arizona Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.60 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.19.
Arizona Mining Company Profile
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.