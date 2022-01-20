Benchmark Begins Coverage on Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arizona Mining (TSE:AZ) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Arizona Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.60 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.19.

Arizona Mining Company Profile

Arizona Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops natural mineral resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, manganese manto oxide, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Hermosa property, which includes patented mining claims totaling an area of approximately 535 acres; and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 19,015 acres located to the southeast of Tucson, Arizona.

