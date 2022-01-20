Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

