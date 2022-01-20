Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

BSY stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

