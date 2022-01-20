Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 148,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 66,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$24.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.