BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00051989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

