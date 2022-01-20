Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.49) to GBX 4,600 ($62.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($65.49) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($57.42).

ULVR traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,655.50 ($49.88). 6,768,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,914.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,999.94. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,497 ($61.36).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

