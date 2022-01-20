Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.88) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,251.43 ($30.72).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,491 ($33.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,120.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.49). The firm has a market cap of £125.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

