Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.54% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $46,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.45.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

