Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 13.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.32% of Berry Global Group worth $356,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 587,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

