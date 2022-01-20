BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BetProtocol has traded flat against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.