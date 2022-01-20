Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Up to $22.02

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $24.60. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 893 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.58 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

