Beyond Finance (BYN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

