B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.91% of B&G Foods worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in B&G Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

