BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,527.50

BHP Group (LON:BHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,527.50 ($34.49) and last traded at GBX 2,493.50 ($34.02), with a volume of 1139076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,473.50 ($33.75).

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.38) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,267.14 ($30.93).

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,120.69. The stock has a market cap of £125.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.