Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

